SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Early childhood education providers will soon have the opportunity to secure grants from the Rebuild Illinois Program totaling $60 million, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday.

The grants are earmarked to support construction, expansion, and renovation of facilities that support early student learning, including public schools and qualifying not-for-profit early childhood organizations.

“If we want to improve and transform our state’s education system, then we must invest in our facilities,” said Pritzker. “From cradle to career, every Illinois student deserves quality, welcoming school environments where they can learn, grow, and thrive. And thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we have been making long overdue investments at educational facilities at every level—addressing critical renovations, deferred maintenance projects, and site upgrades.”

Each center providing educational, health, social, or child development services to children aged zero to five years old could be eligible for up to $10 million under the Early Childhood Construction Grant, which is a part of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program. These grants are particularly meant for early childhood education centers within underserved communities.

“Illinois’ early childhood education community is grateful to the Governor and the Capital Development Board for the investments in these facilities,” said Dr. Jamilah R. Jor’dan, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development. “These investments will ensure increased access to both physical and quality spaces. Physical environments support the implementation of high-quality programs and well-being of children, their families and early childhood educators.”

Applications, selection criteria, and more information can be found online.