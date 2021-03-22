Pritzker encourages Illinoisians to report hate-related incidents to civil rights hotline

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With lawmakers and advocates by his side, Gov. J.B. Pritzker stood in solidarity with the Asian American community in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings last week that left eight people dead, including six Asian American women.

“We must recognize that to truly address the roots of hate and prejudice, that work begins at home… This is a moment when every American should take time to reflect on what they’ve done and what more they can do to stand up against bigotry, hatred, and intolerance,” he said.

The governor encouraged the public to report hate-motivated incidents to the newly restarted Commission on Discrimination and Hate Crimes in the Department of Human Rights.

Pritzker said incidents can be reported to the Attorney General’s office online, by email, or by calling the Civil Rights Hotline at 877-581-3692.