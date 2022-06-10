CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Friday that is expanding access to prostate cancer screenings in recognition of National Men’s Health Month.

According to a press release, House Bill 5318 will require health insurance and managed care plans to provide prostate cancer screenings without imposing a deductible, coinsurance, copayment, or any other cost-sharing requirement.

“Preventative healthcare is the best healthcare of all, and it shouldn’t break the bank to access it,” Pritzker said. “My administration is hard at work knocking down the walls that too often separate working families from their healthiest, happiest lives. In Illinois, we’re building the kind of healthcare system that people deserve because we know that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”

About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Approximately six cases in 10 are diagnosed in men who are 65 or older.

The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.