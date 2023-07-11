CHICAGO (WMBD) — Governor JB Pritzker, along with several business and education leaders from around Illinois, will be going to the United Kingdom on a trade mission Sunday.

According to a release by his office, Pritzker will begin the trip by going to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, England. There he will discuss Illinois’ commitment to manufacturing electric vehicles with different automobile, energy, and supply chain industry leaders.

“When I first ran for Governor, I promised to be our state’s best Chief Marketing Officer—letting the world know that Illinois is the best place to live, work, and do business,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Over the next several days, I couldn’t be more excited to meet with UK and international leaders—sharing the many virtues of our state, from our talented workforce and world-class manufacturing industry to our booming electric vehicle ecosystem and ambitious clean energy goals.”

Those joining Pritzker on the trade mission are:

First Lady MK Pritzker

Emanuel “Chris” Welch, Speaker of the IL House

Anne Caprara, Chief of Staff to Governor Pritzker

Andy Manar, Deputy Governor

Christy George, First Assistant Deputy Governor

Martin Torres, Deputy Governor

Sean Rapelyea, Senior Advisor for External Affairs

Jordan Abudayyeh, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications

Kristin Richards, Director, DCEO

Margo Markopoulos, DCEO, Director of Trade and Investment

Cas Peters, DCEO, Senior Policy Advisor

Dan Seals, Intersect Illinois, CEO

Paulina San Millan, Intersect Illinois, VP for Business Development

Alan Gogbashian, UK Consul General to Chicago

Tim Killeen, University of Illinois, President

Jay Walsh, University of Illinois, VP

Juan de Pablo, University of Chicago, EVP

Raj Echambadi, Illinois Institute of Technology, President

Kate Waimey Timmerman, Chicago Quantum Exchange, CEO

David Awschalom, Chicago Quantum Exchange, Director

Pranav Gokhale, Infleqtion, VP of Quantum Software

Carmen Rossi, 8 Hospitality, CEO

Meredith O’Connor, JLL, International Director

AJ Patton, 548 Enterprise, CEO

Jim Reynolds, Loop Capital, CEO

Wendell Dallas, Nicor Gas, President and CEO

Gil Quiniones, ComEd, CEO

Torrence Hinton, People’s Gas and North Shore Gas, President

Leonard Singh, Ameren, Chairman and President

Kara Demirjian Huss, T/CCI Manufacturing, VP; DCC Marketing, Founder & President

Berardino Baratta, MxD, CEO

Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturing Association, CEO

David Boulay, Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, President

Michael Jacobson, Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, CEO

Rob Karr, Illinois Retail Merchants Association, CEO

Jeff Baker, Illinois Realtors Association, CEO

Michael Gobber, Illinois Realtors Association, President

Brad Tietz, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, VP of Gov. Relations

Monica Mueller, Motorola Solutions, VP of Gov. Affairs

Dan Lynch, United Airlines, VP of State and Local Govt.

John Atkinson, Marsh US in Chicago, Chairman and Managing Director

“The State of Illinois and the United Kingdom have a longstanding economic relationship and as Illinois’ economic development agency, we look forward to building upon this enduring partnership,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “With $5 billion in bilateral trade in 2022, this trip will help us further strengthen our ties and give us the opportunity to meet with some of the most talented leaders across industries in the UK while forging connections on business opportunities that will benefit Illinoisans and people from Britain alike.”

The United Kingdom is Illinois’ 9th largest export market and 13th largest export market. Illinois exports to the UK totaled $1.94 billion in 2022, while imports totaled $3.14 billion.

Illinois is the largest exporting state in the Midwest and the 5th largest in the nation.

“The UK is one of the top foreign investors in Illinois, so this trip is about building on that strength to encourage more British companies to be in Illinois,” said Intersect Illinois CEO Dan Seals. “We’re making the case for our skilled workforce, our central location, our quality of life, and our international outlook.”

Exporting activities in Illinois account for over 800,000 jobs in Illinois.