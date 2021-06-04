Pritzker issues guidelines for reopening Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With new cases of COVID-19 decreasing, and more than 67% of Illinois Residents 18 and older receiving their first vaccine dose, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has released the guidelines for Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan Friday.

Phase 5 will go into effect on June 11 and mark the full reopening of all activities and businesses. Businesses, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, and seated-spectator venues will be able to operate at full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Pritzker said this was a defining moment in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” Pritzker said. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before – returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place. As we fully reopen, this administration remains laser-focused on ensuring a strong recovery for our small businesses and communities. Our FY22 budget invests $1.5 billion in small business relief, tourism, job-creating capital projects, and more, and we look forward to getting these dollars to communities across our state as quickly as possible.”

In Phase 5, those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks where it is not required by federal, local, tribal, or territorial laws. The state still recommends unvaccinated individuals continue to wear their masks.

All business will be reopening to full capacity, and will no longer be required to institute mandatory social distancing in seated venues. Businesses can still require masks to be worn, or any other public health mitigations they deem appropriate.

The state is also following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and lifting the outdoor mask requirements at schools.

More information is available on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.