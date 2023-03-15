SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gov JB Pritzker announced a public awareness campaign for Illinoisans to retain their health insurance coverage as pandemic-era protections are set to end.

According to an Illinois Capital press release, “Ready to Renew” is a multi-platform outreach campaign that includes advertisements in print, digital, and broadcast.

The goal is to help Medicaid customers ensure they are ready to renew coverage without interruption.

“In Illinois, we’re ensuring everyone has access to quality healthcare coverage—and one of the ways we are doing that is by spreading the word about the Medicaid renewal process,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Now that pandemic-era protections are ending, we are making sure every eligible Illinoisan has the information they need to renew their coverage—whether they’re watching TV, reading the newspaper, riding the bus to work, or listening to their favorite radio station.”

Medicaid customers have not been asked to renew their Medicaid coverage since March 2020. When continuous enrollment ends, the Department must resume annual Medicaid eligibility verifications, also known as “redeterminations.”

Customers can renew or check benefits by visiting abe.illinois.gov.