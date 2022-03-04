CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — Things are back to normal in Illinois schools as Gov. Pritzker has released an updated executive order lifting the school exclusion requirements, shifting schools back to the ordinary processes for handling infectious diseases.

The executive order was initially put in place to standardize CDC requirements for schools and alleviate the burden on overwhelmed local health departments from having to provide individualized recommendations.

Now that the COVID-19 surge has subsided, schools and local health departments can return to exercising their longstanding authority to address infectious disease cases among students and staff.

“As we move forward in our fight against COVID-19, schools should continue to look to their local health departments, IDPH, and the CDC for guidance in dealing with this virus as they do for all communicable diseases,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By getting vaccinated and staying home when sick or when deemed necessary by local health departments, school communities can help ensure their classrooms are a safe place for all.”

The CDC and IDPH continue to strongly recommend that students, teachers, and staff stay home when they have a confirmed case of COVID-19 or have signs of any infectious illness, including COVID-19. Schools should also continue to recommend that close contacts stay home, and will continue to coordinate with their corresponding local health department to determine whether a close contact should stay home based on CDC guidance.