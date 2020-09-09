Pritzker, Normal leaders say YouTube-inspired crowds are ‘no joking matter’

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and local leaders expressed concern after more than 70 people attended large gatherings across Normal late Tuesday night.

The crowd came to see the Nelk Boys, known as NELK on Youtube, who are popular prank video Youtubers who have more than five million subscribers.

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz reminded students about the consequences of large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was no joking matter last night when residents invited them to the town of Normal,” said Dietz.

Normal police said there were three large gatherings, including one at The Lodge apartments. Social media videos show the party and many people can be seen without masks and no social distancing.

The group dispersed after police showed up.

“We’re investigating that. If individuals are identified out of that gathering, we have a student conduct code that will apply,” said Dietz.

Pritzker warned students about the dangers of COVID-19 and how gatherings like these could spread the virus.

“This is an insidious virus. You don’t know you have it until after you have it for several days, and while you have it asymptomatically or pre symptomatically, you’re giving it to other people when you’re with them,” said Pritzker.

As of Wednesday, Illinois State University’s positivity rate is 13.7 percent with 211 positive cases. Pritzker said testing remains a top priority for the area.

“We’re going to do everything we can to provide testing for students and faculty, for all of the people that work here on campus and in the Bloomington-Normal region,” said Pritzker.

Dietz said investigations into Tuesday’s gathering could lead to consequences, including suspensions, interim suspensions, and interruptions to students’ plans to be on campus.

“We don’t want the actions of the few to completely interrupt the good work of the many,” said Dietz.

Dietz said many students are making the right choices by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and social distancing.

The Normal Police Department said it’s possible that ordinance violations will be handed out along with the potential code of conduct violations from ISU.

