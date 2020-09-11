Pritzker recognizes Peoria business for volunteer effort

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker recognizing a Peoria business for service to the community.

The award for volunteer service was given to Jimax Landscape in Peoria. The business takes on the ‘tireless project’ where old tires are recycled to keep the environment clean. Jimax took on the project back in 2017.

The president of Jimax Landscape said he’s just happy to help out.

“Oh, it’s great, we love giving back, and most of our guys will come down and help out. They love to help too, and it’s really just happy to be able to do something to better our community,” said Jarrod Martis, president.

Martis said he plans to continue the project and usually collects 1,500 tires a month.

The first ten tires donated per person are free of charge.

