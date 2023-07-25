CHICAGO (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed a bill into law that gives tax credits for users of clean hydrogen.

The measure, House Bill 2204, creates a tax credit of $10 million per year in 2026 and 2027 for users of clean hydrogen. At the conclusion of the tax credit, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency will evaluate both the emissions impact of the tax credit and the national landscape to determine if additional policy measures are needed.

“This tax credit for users of clean hydrogen won’t just bolster our clean energy economy—it further sets us on a path towards reaching our ambitious goal of 100% clean energy by 2050,” the governor said.

State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) agreed.

“Providing a hydrogen use tax credit will help Illinois become an attractive option for hydrogen hubs that will support our agricultural, refinery and transportation industries and create jobs for workers across the state,” he said.

The tax credit was designed to keep pace with the state’s clean energy goals and includes a number of measures to ensure environmental benefit.

The bill contains workforce provisions in line with the nation-leading standards that were set in Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, including requiring a minimum equity standard and requiring project labor agreements.