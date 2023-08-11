CHICAGO (WMBD)– On Friday, Gov. Pritzker signed House Bill 1378, creating the Illinois Graduate and Retain Our Workforce (iGROW) Tech Act.

A news release from Pritzker’s office confirms the new program will offer tuition grants for students majoring in tech fields.

“The talent, creativity, and innovative capabilities of tech leaders in this state has propelled Illinois to the forefront of international tech success,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our best asset is our top-tier workforce, and that’s why we’re taking steps every day to push the bar higher and deliver new opportunities for every student. I’m proud to sign this legislation that will train and recruit the next generation of tech leaders and continue growing Illinois’ thriving tech sector.”

The new program will be open to students seeking their associate’s or bachelor’s degrees at public or private colleges and universities.

Illinois’ FY 2024 budget has appropriated $2 million for iGROW which will begin in the 2024-2025 academic year.

The program will be administered by the Illinois Student Assitance Commission (ISAC).