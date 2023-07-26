CHICAGO (WMBD)– Governor JB Pritzer made bill HB2381 into law on Wednesday, codifying the Illinois Interagency Task Force on Homelessness and the Community Advisory Council on Homelessness.

A press release from the Governor’s office confirms the bill comes after the agencies were established by executive order in 2021.

The bill aims to get Illinois to a “functional zero” homelessness level by improving the safety net, targeting high-risk populations, expanding affordable housing, securing financial stability the unhoused population, and closing the morality gap.

“Every person deserves access to safe shelter and the dignity that comes with housing,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This is a first-of-its-kind multi-agency cooperative effort — bringing together state agencies, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and people with lived experience to prevent and end homelessness. I’m grateful for their dedication and believe that together, we can prevent and end homelessness once and for all.”

The new Interagency Task Force and Community Advisory Council will work with 17 state departments and agencies to combat homelessness.

Pritzker’s 2024 budget includes hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to the new programs. A list of money spent can be found below: