SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois roadways are about to have a lot more fuzzy dice.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker signed off on HB2389 preventing stops and searches by police for objects hanging from rearview mirrors.

The measure was originally introduced by State Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago) and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias back in March before passing the House and Senate.

It was made law by Pritzker on Friday afternoon as he signed a multitude of bills.

Previously, Illinois law had prohibited such items from hanging from a rearview mirror, or affixed to a windshield, on the grounds that they obstruct a motorist’s vision.