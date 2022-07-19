Chicago (WMBD) — After attending the Florida Democratic Party conference in Tampa, FL, last week, Gov. JB Pritzker has announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Several close contacts of Pritzker’s began testing positive after the conference, and Pritzker’s team was notified of his possible exposure.

According to his press office, Pritzker is experiencing mild symptoms. He has been prescribed the anti-viral medication, Paxlovid.

Gov. Pritzker “urges all Illinoisans to continue following CDC guidance, utilize anti-viral treatments, and get all available boosters. He looks forward to returning to in person work as soon as possible,” said the press release Tuesday morning.

Pritzker is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.