SPRINGFIELD (WMBD)– Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) will release emergency medical supplies to the Kahramanmaras region of Turkey.

According to an Illinois Governor’s press release, the goal is to provide humanitarian aid following the Feb. 6 earthquake.

“The recent earthquakes in the large Kahramanmaras region have had a devastating impact on countless families and communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Here in Illinois, we lend a helping hand whenever we can, and we are proud to have medical supplies that can directly serve those in affected areas with immediate life-saving results.”

Illinois will work through the non-governmental organization MedGlobal, which specializes in international humanitarian crises located in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

Medical supplies will include life-support equipment, wheelchairs, operating room equipment, and ventilators.

It is projected over 41,000 have died from the disaster.