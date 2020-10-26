Pritzker visits Prestige Barbershop, highlights impact of grants for small businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s toured Peoria and he made a stop at Prestige Barber Shop in the Twin Towers downtown.

Jorell Glass owns the barber shop. He opened up about the challenges he has faced as a business owner during the pandemic.

Glass received funding through the Business Interruption Grant program developed by the Illinois governor. The purpose of the grant is to provide economic relief for small businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

…as we fight through COVID-19 entrepreneurs are toughing it out and in that process we want to make it easier for them. Gov. J.B. Pritzker – Illinois

Glass said the grant saved his businesses from shutting down indefinitely.

“Without the grant it would have totally wiped us out, so with the grant it kept us afloat so we can still kind of stay relative, still have some measure of business in the worst of times,” Glass said.

However, he was still forced to close one of his barber shop locations before he received funding.

Gov. Pritzker said state leaders are working on a second round of grants, adding distribution will be more timely.

