Pritzker’s office announces grants for local parks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $29.7 million in grants for 85 state projects designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois.

Over $1.6 million of that money is coming to central Illinois parks.

GRANT RECIPIENT PROJECT TITLE COUNTY GRANT AMOUNT LaSalle Rotary Park Expansion Project LaSalle $400,000 Ottawa Thornton Park LaSalle $305,100 Wenona City Park Playground Replacement Project Marshall $25,000 Peoria Park District Forest Park Nature Center Peoria $526,000 Pekin Park District Mineral Springs Park Improvements Tazewell $400,000

“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”

The grants are funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The OSLAD program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds.

When combined with the investment of local matching funds, the grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide, Pritzker said.