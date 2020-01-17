Pritzker’s office announces grants for local parks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $29.7 million in grants for 85 state projects designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois.
Over $1.6 million of that money is coming to central Illinois parks.
|GRANT RECIPIENT
|PROJECT TITLE
|COUNTY
|GRANT AMOUNT
|LaSalle
|Rotary Park Expansion Project
|LaSalle
|$400,000
|Ottawa
|Thornton Park
|LaSalle
|$305,100
|Wenona
|City Park Playground Replacement Project
|Marshall
|$25,000
|Peoria Park District
|Forest Park Nature Center
|Peoria
|$526,000
|Pekin Park District
|Mineral Springs Park Improvements
|Tazewell
|$400,000
“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”
The grants are funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The OSLAD program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds.
When combined with the investment of local matching funds, the grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide, Pritzker said.