Breaking News
Richard Rountree pleads not guilty to child endangerment regarding daughter’s death
Closings
There are currently 10 active closings. Click for more details.

Pritzker’s office announces grants for local parks

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. JB Pritzker announced $29.7 million in grants for 85 state projects designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois.

Over $1.6 million of that money is coming to central Illinois parks.

GRANT RECIPIENTPROJECT TITLECOUNTYGRANT AMOUNT
LaSalleRotary Park Expansion ProjectLaSalle$400,000
OttawaThornton Park LaSalle$305,100
WenonaCity Park Playground Replacement ProjectMarshall$25,000
Peoria Park DistrictForest Park Nature Center Peoria$526,000
Pekin Park District Mineral Springs Park Improvements Tazewell$400,000

“Investments in local park projects are good for families and recreation enthusiasts, helping them enjoy outdoor activities and making Illinois communities better places to live and work,” Gov. Pritzker said. “Parks projects also boost local economic development efforts and spur additional investment throughout the state.”

The grants are funded through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The OSLAD program can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds.

When combined with the investment of local matching funds, the grants will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide, Pritzker said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story