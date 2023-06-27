METAMORA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds came out to Metamora Fields for the celebrity pro-am golf tournament Tuesday.

Professional athletes from the NFL, NBA, and UFC all played in the tournament. The tournament started Monday and will wrap up on Saturday.

Fans started showing up in droves Tuesday, hoping to get a glimpse of sportscaster and former NFL quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo.

One Tremont local showed up in his Tony Romo jersey, saying he doesn’t care which sport Romo plays, he’s been a fan his entire life.

“It was probably about 15 years ago I went and watched him play at the new Cowboys stadium, it was awesome. I’ve seen him play golf on TV before like in pro tournaments like pro-am and just to see him live play is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Greg Bolliger.

Along with Romo, former NBA player Shaun Livingston and current UFC fighter Dustin Jacoby also played in the tournament.

Jacoby said he takes the same approach to golf as he does the UFC.

“Just gotta attack, you said it, you attack the golf ball the same way I attack the opponent across the ring from me, man. Just turn off the brain and go, short-term memory and long-term confidence,” said Jacoby.

Along with Romo, Jacoby visited OSF Children’s Hospital before the tournament started.

All money raised through general admission will go towards OSF Children’s Jospital.