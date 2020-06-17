Pro-police sign causes controversy in Metamora

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – A controversy in Metamora occurred when a village trustee confronted a man displaying a pro-police message along Illinois Route 116 that was caught on camera.

Across the street from Metamora’s village hall, drivers turned up the volume on what started as a silent message over the weekend.

Eleven words spread quickly on social media after a cell phone video captured village trustee Bill Nauman threatening the sign’s artist Sunday morning, clashing not over what Brent Rohman wrote, but if he could legally display it in the village square without a permit.

Rohman said it was an unexpected reaction to what was intended to be a positive message.

“And I knew he was coming overheated already, so it already started off on a confrontational level, which it should have never happened,” Rohman said.

Tuesday night, that signage showdown ended just steps away from where it started at the village board meeting.

“There have never been signs permitted in the park,” Nauman said, defending what he said in the video. “It’s nothing to do with what’s on the sign. It’s where the sign was.”

Ultimately, village president Ken Maurer clarified that signs are okay in the park as long as they’re attended.

“I want this to be positive,” Rohman said. “I want it to turn positive.”

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected