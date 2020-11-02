Pro-Trump parade travels across Central Illinois highways

CREVE COUER, Ill. (WMBD) — With just two days before Election Night, people across the country are showing their support for their favorite candidate.

Sunday, in Central Illinois hundreds in support of President Trump came out to rally across the interstate.

The Creve Couer Trump Train parade was just one of several throughout the country this weekend. The MAGA Drag the Interstate event in Creve Couer was one of many taking place in the United States.

An estimated 500-1,000 cars could be seen from miles away driving parade style, starting their trip in Tazewell County and ending their drive in the state’s capitol.

Virg Cihla, a Trump supporter and secretary of the Tazewell County GOP said President Trump has a tremendous amount of support in the county.

“The visible support is far more energetic and far more enthusiastic than it was in 2016. There was strong support in ’16 but it wasn’t as outspoken as it is now,” Cihla said.

Cars were adorned with U.S. flags, ‘Back the Blue’ flags, as well as pro-President Trump flags. The caravan passed through Morton, Tremont and other small communities before reaching Springfield.

