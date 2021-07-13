Problem causes Murray Baker Bridge lights to not work

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Murray Baker Bridge in Peoria is dark.

Less than 10 months after the lights turned on, leaders said there is an issue, and the lights are not working.

Ashley Schreck is a team lead from the group “Light it Up Murray Baker Bridge,” which advocated for the lights. She said she is not sure what is causing the problem.

“With any project, there are bumps in the road, pun intended,” said Schreck. “There just happens to be an issue with the lights right now, and luckily, we know that there’s a warranty and these things do happen.”

But the new LED lights are easier to fix than bulbs used in the past. Schreck hopes the problem is quickly resolved, and the bridge is lit up again soon.

“The community really loves the lights, they love seeing why it’s lit, they love seeing the ambiance that it creates to the riverfront, and now that it’s dark, I think people are starting to miss it. They’re like, ‘Oh, that actually was pretty cool.”

The Peoria city manager said they are working on the functionality of the lights. He did not know what is causing the problem or when it would be fixed. Schreck said while there are several stakeholders in the light project, the city of Peoria holds the maintenance contract.

Schreck said once the bridge lights are turned back on, people can submit to have the bridge lit for their events or organizations. She hopes eventually there is an official request form for people to fill out, and said there would potentially be a fee associated with it.

“There is a cost for maintenance and operation of this project, and while the project was funded by a bridge grant that had to go towards bridges, there’s constant maintenance and operational cost,” said Schreck.

She said other cities across the country have fees associated with lighting requests. For now, people can message the Light It Up – Murray Baker Bridge Facebook project.