TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a story about two strays: a loner alcoholic struggling to stay sober, and a rescue dog with an unusual athletic gift. It’s a movie named the Year of the Dog, and it’ll be available to watch at the VIP Morton Cinemas on Friday, Feb. 24.

In honor of the movie’s breakout star, a husky rescue named Caleb, the film is donating 5% of the movie’s net profits to the Tazewell County Animal Shelter.

It’s an honor that’s exciting leaders at the animal control center.

“The producer, Rob, called us out of the blue and said that he was doing a movie locally and wanted to donate part of the proceeds, so obviously, we were very on board with that,” said Director of the TCAC Libby Aeschelman.

The TCAC is directly linked with the humane society which funds any health or surgical needs. The donations will help fund those needs in the future.