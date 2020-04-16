Proctor Place practices ‘Safety Dancing’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Proctor Place, a Peoria retirement community, wants to remind everyone that practicing social distancing can still be fun.
While COVID-19 has taken its toll on the local community, Proctor Place has responded with an intent to face this crisis in a manner that protects its residents, supports local businesses, and having fun while staying safe.
At the end of the video, a quote reads:
“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass … It’s about learning to dance in the rain!”
Watch the full video below.
