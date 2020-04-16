Closings
There are currently 49 active closings. Click for more details.

Proctor Place practices ‘Safety Dancing’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Proctor Place, a Peoria retirement community, wants to remind everyone that practicing social distancing can still be fun.

While COVID-19 has taken its toll on the local community, Proctor Place has responded with an intent to face this crisis in a manner that protects its residents, supports local businesses, and having fun while staying safe.

At the end of the video, a quote reads:

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass … It’s about learning to dance in the rain!”

Watch the full video below.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News