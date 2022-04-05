MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — While temperatures haven’t been consistently warm yet, produce growers in the area are already busy.

In Princeville, Garden Spot Vegetable farm owner Jim Buckley has hardier plants already growing.

“In my hoop houses, we have head lettuce planted, arugula, spinach, green onions items like that, in the field I planted about ten days ago or so, I actually have arugula coming up right now, kale starting to come up,” said Buckley.

At Roth Countryside Produce in Morton, owner Nic Roth is seeing growth in a more sensitive plant.

“Our season actually started in January when we started seeding our plum trays, which you’ll see here are tomatoes. These were actually seeded in January. They’re now big enough to transplant out,” said Roth.

What helps both farmers is having structures that block out the weather and allow plants to grow.

“We grow them in this tunnel house here where we can get some extra heat units and kind of protect them here early and hopefully get earlier tomatoes that way,” Roth said.

While there are already plenty of plants growing and planted, there’s still more that needs to be done before summer comes.

“We have a lot of planting to do. Which I’m holding off on sweet corn, I’m holding off these items that I really want to plant,” said Buckley.