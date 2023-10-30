PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria families at risk of going without on Thanksgiving may be getting some help from a local Peoria charity.

A Product of the Project (POP) news release states that their annual Turkey Drive will be held Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the MECA Center of Peoria.

In addition to distributing birds, there will be fresh produce, on-site voter registration, and hygiene bags for families in need.

For POP’s Founder and CEO Antwaun Banks, this event is meant to uplift the local community as the holidays and the cold creep nearer.

At Product of the Project, we are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of our community members. Our annual Turkey Drive is an opportunity to come together and support families in need, especially during the holiday season,” said Banks.

Over 500 families are expected to be served. POP is also accepting donations that can be made here.