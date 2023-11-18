PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Product of the Project held its 4th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Saturday afternoon at the MECA Center in Peoria.

They gave out more than 500 turkeys this year, doubling the amount from last year’s giveaway.

Antwaun Banks, CEO and founder of Product of the Project, said it’s all about supporting the community.

“It’s just good to see everyone getting the things they need. It’s great for us to be the ones to provide it to them, this is exactly what we envisioned. Everybody’s in good harmony, you see community development coming together and men and women of all races and creeds coming together to solve some of the issues we have in the community,” said Banks.

The turkeys were donated by Kroger and Midwest Food Bank