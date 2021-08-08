Professional Disc Golf Tournament Ledgestone Insurance Open wraps up Sunday

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Players from all over the world competed at courses across the area, the men at Lake Eureka Disc Golf Course, and the women at Northwood Park in Morton.

Tournament leaders said it’s the biggest disc golf tournament in the history of the sport.

“I’ve been a part of it for I think 4 or 5 years now, and it’s been going on for much longer than that, each year they keep adding things, and adding opportunities for the players, and it’s really cool to see what it’s grown into,” said Dustin Leatherman, Volunteer Director for the event.

He said the sport has seen huge growth over the past few years.

“We’re starting to see some ESPN deals, covering some of the tournaments, purses get bigger and I think the sky is the limit, I think we’ll keep growing and exploding,” said Leatherman.

This year, they hosted nearly 2,000 players. One of them is Gavin Rathbun, who didn’t have to travel too far, coming from Oswego, Illinois.

“It’s awesome having one of the biggest disc golf tournaments in the world so close,” said Rathbun.

He said can’t believe how quickly the sport has grown even in just the past few years.

“My first Ledgestone I think there were two to four hundred players and I think this weekend they have over 2,000,” said Rathbun.

He added, having fans able to watch was exciting, and the crowd has been supportive to those participating.

“Every throw there’s people cheering whether it’s good or bad, means the world being able to come out here play in my home state in such a big event,” said Rathbun.

Leaders with Ledgestone said they hope next year is even better.

Sunday evening tournament play was suspended due to weather.