PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After years of being dormant, the South Side Community United for Change is reactivating its summer litter patrol program.

Peoria Public School students will get paid to clean litter on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for two hours each day.

Partnering with the Tri-County Urban League, Illinois American Water, the Shaun Livingston Foundation, and UnityPoint Methodist, students ages 12 to 17 can participate.

To get involved, the students have to apply to work for six weeks, starting June 20 through July 29.

They will also go to financial literacy courses hosted by Busey Bank on Friday for one of the working hours.

“We’re just excited that we’re able to collaborate and connect young people with services and programs that will not only make their academic careers successful, but will also enhance, hopefully, not only their lives but the lives of their families,” said Denise Jackson, a board member on the South Side Community United for Change.

The students who are chosen to work will be dropped off at the Lincoln Branch Library and taken to different neighborhoods on the south side of Peoria to clean up litter.