Programs, sessions back on the ice at Pekin Ice Rink

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Frozen programs at Veterans Memorial Ice Arena are now back on the ice.

Leaders said more activities are starting back up in Tier 1 Mitigation restrictions. Superintendent of Recreation Shawn Powers said with Tier 3 Mitigations, they were limited to one-on-one sessions only.

He said the looser restrictions mean more people can be on the ice and do something they love.

“After Thanksgiving until New Year’s, our public skates are packed. We’re talking 100 people on the ice, sometimes 150, and that’s a few sessions a week,” said Powers.

Powers said it was a slow holiday season, and he’s excited to welcome people back in the coming weeks.

“To have this place just kind of a ghost town over the holidays, that’s our big, busy time with public skates, usually hockey tournaments, games and all that sort of stuff. It was very sad for me to see the lights off from November until this week,” said Powers.

Powers said he’s hoping to be able to keep the ice rink open for the rest of the season through March. He said schedules on public skate sessions and activities will be posted in the coming weeks.