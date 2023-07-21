EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — On April 4, 1870 David Strother became the first black man to vote in Illinois, casting his vote in El Paso. More than 150 years later on April 4, 2024 Project XV Museum is scheduled to open its doors in his honor.

“We are sharing the message that democracy is something that should be opened for all,” said Nikita Richards, Museum Board Vice-President.

Project XV Museum will be the first voting rights museum in Illinois. Board members are excited to share the stories of several marginalized communities and their journey to receiving the right to vote.

“People will get the opportunity to see what it was like through the lens of several marginalized groups as to how they were able to obtain their rights to vote,” said Richards. “That being women, African Americans, Latin Americans, Asian Americans and Indigenous People. So, the museum will be divided into five different sections to highlight those particular stories.”

Richards said she hopes the museum will connect the dots between then and now.

“What I love about this project is that it is opening the eyes of those who didn’t believe that this sort of opportunity existed, that this sort of history existed in our community here in El Paso,” she said.

Part of the museum was the location of Strother’s barbershop.

“David was a lucrative, respected business man,” said Richards. “We will be sharing a bit about his story as it relates to being a barbershop owner. He established himself as a barber out of this location in 1895 until his death in 1905.”

Richards said the timeliness of the project is perfect when topics such as critical race theory are constantly up for debate.

“The timeliness of a project like this could not be better when we’re seeing powers that be who would rather dismiss and erase what’s real and share their version of revisionist history,” Richards said. “Museums tell the story. Museums are authentic. Museums are factual. You can tell whatever form of revisionist history that you want. But you can’t do away with the establishments of museums.”

The museum has had two annual galas in the past to raise funds. The 2023 gala raised $17,000. There is still $100,000 left to be raised to ensure the museum’s 2024 opening. The board’s five-year fundraising goal is $500,000.

“If we could ask for anything it would be to have supporters donate, have supporters get in touch with us for funding opportunities,” said Richards. “If anyone has anyone has any free grant writing support that they wanted to donate that would be a help.”

The David Strother Block Party will be held on April 19 on Front and Central Streets in El Paso. Admission for the block party is free and is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Project XV Museum is located at 1 W Front Street in El Paso. To donate to the museum click here.