PROMise of Hope event is making prom affordable with free dresses & accessories

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Prom season is right around the corner and for high schoolers looking to attend, it can be expensive to prepare.

According to promgirl.com, prom can cost anywhere from $175 to $2,100.

Dream Center Peoria is hosting the promise of hope event to help girls have their dream prom experience for free.

“Prom dresses are really expensive, so any way we can help the girl and just encourage them and lift them up, we love to do it,” says volunteer director Sherri Ernst.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, high school girls can find all that they need for prom by showing their student ID.

Dream Center has been taking year-round donations for dresses, jewelry, shoes and more. There are more than 1,000 options for girls to sort through and find their dream dress.

Ernst says the day is magical and the event is a way to make sure everyone can attend prom.

“It’s going to be an amazing event. Each girl gets to walk down the red carpet and it’s just a fun great time,” said Ernst.

High school girls can attend the PROMise of Hope event on Friday, March 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. or on Saturday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at Dream Center Peoria. Girls will have to show their high school identification card.

