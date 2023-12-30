NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — From the primary level to higher education, places of learning had a rough start in 2023. However, as the year ends, there’s a bright future for all.

Unit 5 schools started 2023 working to get out of a nearly 12 million dollar deficit. After being struck down in the November 2022 election, in January the school board voted to once again put a tax referendum on the April ballot for the consolidated elections.

“So if the community votes it down in April the reality will be more than likely, whether it be next year or future years, there will be drastic cuts,” said Superintendent Dr. Kristen Weikle in a special January board meeting.

The purpose of the referendum was to raise the education tax fund rate from $2.72 to $3.60 per $100 assessed valuation beginning in 2024.

“If you look at neighboring districts, you’ll see that they all have a higher education fund rate. The reason they’ve been able to do that is they’ve asked their taxpayers to approve a referendum. Which they’ve done,” Weikle said at January’s special board meeting.

The referendum caused a split in the school board race. Though it is non-partisan, candidates were divided running as those for the referendum and those against the referendum. In the end, the referendum passed.

“Very grateful, excited, and really because of our students. You know they’re the ones who are going to benefit from the funding in the education fund that will allow us to provide opportunities both in and out of the classroom that our students want and deserve,” Weikle said after the election.

April’s election became monumental for another reason for Unit 5. Alex Williams became the first African-American man to be elected to the school board.

“I do hope that being the first African-American male would encourage and inspire more people to get involved in the process because these local elections matter,” said Williams.

Speaking of inspiration over the years Unit 5 has left such an impression on its students. One of them, Charlie Jobson, returned with a gift. The Ilse and Charlie Jobson Natural Playground opened in October at Colene Hoose Elementary School, where Jobson attended school.

The Jobson Family Foundation donated $5.1 million for the construction and several years of upkeep costs for the natural playground.

“I hope by being close to the natural world the kids can be guardians of nature in the future. I hope by being close to the natural world they realize they’re not alone and they’re not separate from other people,” said Jobson. “And they can use their imagination and creativity to create their own games on this park. And this park is for every individual child.”

At the collegiate level, Illinois State University started the year losing its first female president. After serving less than two years, Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy stepped down in February, two days before the university’s Founders Day celebration.

In a statement, she said she would pursue other opportunities. The swift transition was a surprise to not only students but also Dr. Aondover Tarhule who is now the interim president. Tarhule previously served as ISU’s vice president of academic affairs and provost.

“Things happened very quickly. As I’ve said many of us, like a lot of people listening, we are not aware of the discussion that go on with the BOT. I know not much more than anybody else,” Tarhule said at February’s Board of Trustee meeting following Kinzy’s resignation.

As changes at the top were happening students continued tapping into their safe spaces. At a July board of trustees meeting, Tarhule announced that the multicultural center nearly doubled its student participation in its second year of operation. For fiscal year 2023 the center reported more than 11,000 entry swipes compared to fiscal year 2022 with a reported 6,800 swipes.

“I think the fact that the center is new and I think students have spent a lot of time asking for this place and advocating for it. Now that it’s here, we love it, the students love it,” said Dr. Christa Platt, Director of the Multicultural Center.

Throughout the year, the center hosted several events to celebrate different cultures and even entrepreneurship.

“This is something that I’m grateful for and I hope they see the significance and value of this place. But also the events we hold and the friendships we make. Everyone here is such a great person,” said Jacqueline Zarco, Student Government Representative for the Association of Latin American Students.