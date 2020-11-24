Promoting socially-conscious shopping with the ‘Gifts That Give’ campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first Gifts That Give campaign is now underway in Peoria, benefiting Dream Center Peoria.

Peoria-based vendors are featuring four different brands for sale on a Facebook page. The campaign is hosting Facebook giveaways and raffles every day this week, all available to the public.

Matilda Jane Clothing, Sseko Designs, Trades of Hope, and Tribal Designs are featured this year.

“All four of our missions are particularly about empowering women through education and freedom from sexual trafficking. And so, yeah, it doesn’t take a lot to make a big change,” says Emily Oliver, event organizer, and Sseko Designs fellow.

This Saturday, Gifts That Give will have live Facebook presentations from each brand. The campaign ends next Monday.