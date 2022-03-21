CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Two deadly off-road vehicle crashes in one week are drawing attention to safety precautions, or lack thereof.

On Saturday, a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crashed into a pickup truck at Townline Road and Locust Road. Both UTV passengers died and six others were injured. It is unclear whether they were wearing seatbelts.

Brevin Bond, owner of Bond Motorsports in Peoria, said UTVs are safer than all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) because they have roll cages to protect the driver in case of an accident.

“If you are ejected out of a UTV that has a roll cage on it, it’s more than likely because you weren’t wearing the protective gear,” said Bond.

He said it is imperative to wear proper safety gear like helmets, gloves, harnesses, chest protectors and seatbelts.

“You can be protected and prevent accidents like that from happening from wearing your protective riding gear. It can’t be stressed enough, that the protective riding gear is what saves lives in these accidents…These are anywhere between 800 to 1500 pound units. If you’re tossed off the side of one of these, it can tumble on you, instantly crush your skull, break bones, things along those lines, especially if you’re not wearing protective gear,” he said.

Last Tuesday, an ATV crashed into a tree on Mile Tree Rd in Bayview Gardens. The passenger, Ryan Pitts, 24, died.

“The ATVs are open to where if you were to fall off of it or have it roll over, it’s probably going to roll over on top of you,” said Bond.

According to Illinois State Police, the ATV hit a Woodford County police car prior to the deadly crash. The driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Brinkley, 25, has since been charged with aggravated DUI.

Bond said the state needs to do a better job regulating these types of vehicles.

“Unfortunately, Illinois is one of the states that does not have an on-road program for these off-road vehicles, so it’s at the driver’s discretion whether they want to wear a seatbelt or any other protective gear, along with their passengers,” he said.

Bond said Illinois does not offer driving classes for off-road vehicles. He added off-road drivers don’t have many places to go so they often resort to on-road driving, which is illegal in Illinois.

“There is a motorcycle class but nothing for off-road vehicles. I absolutely do agree there should be a safety class along with…it would be nice to have, maybe at the county or state level, some more local off-road parks to give these ATV and UTV and dirt bike riders a place to go. Take their units when they want to go off-road in a legal environment with safety requirements,” he said.