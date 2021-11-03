Proposal in the works to transform former Methodist College building into apartments for unhoused people

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The old Methodist College building in Peoria could see new life.

Phoenix Community Development Services, the largest supportive housing provider in the region, is seeking to convert the seven-story building into an apartment complex for homeless people.

The complex will have 55 units ranging studio to three-bedroom units and feature on-site case management to keep residents off the streets and in their apartments.

The proposal will be presented at Thursday’s Zoning and Planning Commission meeting.