Proposed animal welfare guidelines in California could impact Central Illinois farmers

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – New animal welfare rules proposed in California may have an impact on farmers back here at home.

On the road for her 21st Century Heartland Tour, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos stopped by Zehr Farms in Washington, Ill.

The owner, Curt Zehr, says COVID-19 has been a rollercoaster for the pork industry.

“A year ago, March, April, May, June, we struggled to even market pigs,” Zehr said.

Last year, Zehr had to sell animals just to prevent euthanizing them. He says now the outlook is looking much better.

“The same trailer load of pigs right now is 3 times what I got a year ago,” Zehr said.

But critics of new proposed animal welfare rules in California, a state that imports nearly all of its pork from states in the Midwest, said it may impact progress.

Proposition 12 would require farmers to provide more space for animals like breeding pigs, veal calves, and egg-laying hens.

“They’re going to be forcing our farmers to change the interiors of their barns and how they currently raise animals,” said Jennifer Tirey, executive director of Illinois Pork Producers Association.

The changes could be costly for local farmers and Zehr says difficult to implement. Plus, he said he already focuses on animal well-being.

“The better the animals are taken care of, the better they do for me,” Zehr said.

He explains that the rules could cause farmers to not sell to California at all, which would hurt consumers there.

“They’re not going to be able to buy a quality protein economically, and it’s going to price them out of the pork market,” Zehr said.

Tirey said the proposal could also create shortages of pork products in the Golden State.

Representative Bustos also weighed in on various struggles local farmers like Zehr are facing.

“This is an ideal way to farm and I think it’s important that we applaud that as opposed to some people who have never stepped foot on a family farm who doesn’t understand what it takes to get the job done,” Bustos said.

Tirey says lawsuits are pending in an attempt to stop California’s rules from taking effect.