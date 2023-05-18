PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A proposed airport in Chicagoland is getting some local pushback.

HB2531, which passed the General Assembly on Wednesday, gives IDOT the authority to start requests for proposals (RFPs) for the South Suburban Airport, a concept that has been debated for decades.

“This has been studied for over 30 years, its been talked about. The FAA, the EPA, and IDOT have all concluded their studies that Illinois is ready for a third airport. This is clearly an opportunity and a step in the right direction for us to move forward and revitalize the Southland,” said State Sen. Napoleon Harris (D-Chicago).

Harris made his case for the new airport, which would be the first carbon-neutral airport in the country.

“This is huge because of the job opportunities, the reduction in traffic, and to bring commerce and economic opportunity to not only to the Southland, but for the benefit of the State of Illinois,” he said.

State Sen. Mike Hastings (D-Chicago) said the airport is needed because the southern suburbs have experienced tremendous growth in the past 10 years.

“We are the crossroads of Illinois. We have I-80, I-57, I-55. We have major transit lines, rail lines…There’s no doubt our region is the hub of transportation, and having an airport will allow for our region to continue our great successful growth and economic success,” he said.

Locally, Gene Olson, director of airports at Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria, is not sold on the idea.

“The specific legislation just changes a “may” to a “shall”. It’s about the ability to use public-private partnerships to get proposals to develop that airport…The bigger issue is, does this airport need to be built? No airline has signed up to use the airport, no cargo airline has signed up to use the airport,” he said.

Olson said the project will divert IDOT funds and personnel away from existing Illinois airports, including Peoria International Airport.

“The problem with that is IDOT is already understaffed. The work that we’re trying to get done through IDOT is going to be delayed because they’re going to have to take scarce resources and allocate them to this project,” he said.

Since federal funds also run through IDOT, ongoing federal grant projects like the new $27 million air traffic control tower at Peoria International Airport could be hampered.

“That process is going to slow down tremendously because they’re going to have to divert resources to developing this private-public partnership,” said Olson.

IDOT estimates the airport will create 10,000 construction jobs during the 3-year development period and 15,000 jobs when open, according to Pat Devaney, secretary-treasurer of Illinois AFL-CIO, a labor union representing 900,000 workers in Illinois.

The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk for his signature.