Proposed Club Car Wash on corner of Glen Ave. and University St.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – From Mediterranean Mart to Relics, the GlenHaven strip mall is home to several small businesses in Peoria.

The strip mall is located on the corner of Glen Avenue and University Street. However, new plans for the lot are being considered.

Club Car Wash intends to open another location where these small businesses currently reside. Club Car Wash has 52 locations across the Midwest, two of which are located in Peoria. One at 3203 N. Sterling Avenue and at 10400 N. Centerway Drive.

The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-2 in a meeting earlier this month. Before any actions are officially made, the City Council must approve land-use changes. Michael Wiesehan, Chairman of the Commission voted against it. Right now he has no further information on what could happen.

“After our zoning meeting, we left the recommendation for the City Council members. I have no idea what’s going to happen at the City Council meeting,” Wiesehan said.

The intersection between Glen Avenue and University Street is already busy and an increase in traffic raised red flags for Wiesehan.

“My main concern was the movement of cars. Specifically out of the car wash and if they want to go south on University. They have to cross two lanes of traffic that are going north and naturally that will create more traffic,” said Wiesehan.

During the Peoria Planning and Zoning meeting, the commissioners reviewed the requirements for that corner and the car wash did meet its standards.

“Is it the best use of that space? In my opinion, probably not but it fits all the zoning requirements for the city, and based on that we had to ok it, that’s just the way it is,” said Wiesehan.

That final vote is set for Tuesday night. If approved the businesses in GlenHaven will have to relocate.