ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — A community health and wellness center may be on its way to Central Illinois, and its target demographic is those living in rural areas of the region.

The center would be connected to the existing Graham Medical Clinic in Elmwood. Federal funds secured in part by Rep. Darin LaHood are in the range of $4 million. While there’s still plenty of fundraising left to do, organizers are optimistic as they haven’t started public fundraising yet.

Among the represented groups at today’s event were Greater Peoria YMCA and Elmwood Community Foundation. The Community Foundation’s President Tony Hart believes this would be huge for the community.

“Already having access to physicians and those services, to have the physical fitness aspect of that, the swimming pool, the workout equipment, an open gymnasium, it’s a big deal,” Hart said.

Rep. LaHood was also at the event and said that a new center is a win for Elmwood and surrounding communities.

“It’s not just for Elmwood, it’s for all the communities around here, Brimfield, Yates City, Maquon, Farmington, and as you see here today, the community has really come together, at the local level, the state level, so our $4 million that we were able to secure is money that will be well spent here,” Rep. LaHood said.

He also went on to say that we need to help those in rural America, and that this center is a step in the right direction. Planners don’t believe the center will open until 2025.