SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Senators unveiled an inflation relief plan proposal Friday.

According to Illinois State Sen. Scott Bennet (D-52), the $1.8 billion Pay it Forward Plan is meant to provide aid to taxpayers.

The plan includes an income tax rebate proposal, which would give $100 to Illinois taxpayers in the fall, and an additional $50 per dependent child for up to three children.

Taxpayers that make more than $250,000 or anyone who files jointly that makes more than $500,000 would be ineligible for the rebate.

More than 97% of Illinois taxpayers would be expected to receive the check under this plan. The checks would automatically be sent to anyone who files their state taxes.

Illinois State Sen. Elgie Sims (D-17) said that this plan is not an alternative to the governor’s tax relief plan.

“This plan includes the governor’s ideas and goes farther because we work on budgeting and additional resources are available,” Sims said.

Some additional relief that the plan would provide include:

The state’s tax on groceries will be wiped out for six months

Higher gas taxes would not go into effect this summer

A property tax relief plan would give homeowners a check, up to $300, to help with local property taxes

A back-to-school state sales tax holiday would last from Aug. 5-14, would lessen the cost of qualifying shoes and close up to $125 and school supply with no price cap.

Increase the earned income tax credit

Give teachers a tax credit of up to $300 for classroom supplies

Anyone who served for nine months in the last year as a volunteer firefighter or EMS provider will receive a $500 tax credit

This proposal is being brought forward by Illinois Senate Democrats, and they said they plan to work with the Illinois House and the Governor’s office to move the plan forward.