PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The planning and zoning commission for the city of Peoria had its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon and voted on a proposal to revamp the Riverfront Park and sent it to the city council.

In a 4-1 vote, the commission voted in favor of the project that would transform the riverfront into a large park with a completely new design. There were some concerns raised about flooding, how the park would be maintained, and where the funding would come from.

Senior landscape architect Kevin Graham seemed confident that those concerns would be addressed before the project started construction. Graham also said the park would be built with flooding in mind.

“We’ve taken on from the very beginning as to design a park that can flood, that it’s okay to flood, but when it does, how resilient is it, and we measure resilience by how fast you can come back online for the least amount of resources,” Graham said.

Graham explained how the proposed park will connect the riverfront to the downtown, with ideas such as a kayak launch and a dog park. He said this will be a big boost to the downtown.

“This is going to be something that’s going to provide a benefit to the businesses in the downtown on a daily basis, from the people that are coming to the Civic Center, at an event, it’s a place to go when they’re not in a conference or something,” he said.

The cost for the project would be in the range of $15-25 million. It now goes before the city council for approval.