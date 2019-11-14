Prosecutors say father purposefully suffocated baby by holding her against his chest

PEORIA, Ill. — The man accused of murdering his six-month-old daughter appeared in bonding court Thursday, and prosecutors are alleging he purposefully held her to his chest until she stopped breathing.

Twenty-year-old Kyle Purser was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Purser was watching his daughter at approximately 1 a.m. on Sept. 8 when he knowingly suffocated his daughter Lisa, aware of the potential to kill her.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, once he realized what he had done, Purser attempted CPR. Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Pattelli said Purser was on the phone with the gir’s mother at the time of the suffocation.

He eventually called emergency services and Lisa was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in critical condition. Later that day, the infant was pronounced deceased.

Wednesday, Peoria County Coroner said sudden infant death was ruled out by police. He also said autopsy results showed the baby, Lisa Purser, suffered hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, or swelling of the brain, which they related to suffocation.

The PPD continued investigating the death due to “suspicious circumstances” regarding how she died, which led to the arrest of her father earlier this week.

Purser was appointed a public defender and his bond was set at $3 million. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.