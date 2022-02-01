Protect your back during the upcoming winter storm

(WMBD) — Central Illinois is expecting heavy snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. The cold temperatures and snow can have adverse effects on muscles, particularly when it comes to shoveling snow.

A physical therapist for OSF HealthCare, Jamie Brown, said it is important to warm up before going outside to shovel.

“Even if it’s just walking around in the house for a couple of minutes, or swinging your legs a little bit, swinging your arms just to get loose,” she said.

And once outside, take a moment to get accustomed to the cold.

“It’s good to make sure that you acclimate your body to the weather,” she said.

Brown said a big mistake people make is using their backs to shovel snow. She said it is often a more strenuous task than people realize.

“It’s better if you keep a bend in your knees, and you can use your leg muscles more. And also, avoid lifting the snow up as much as you can and focus more on pushing forward with the shovel. And pushing the snow away versus actually lifting it up,” she said.

Brown said cold temperatures can make muscles stiffen. She said the best way to avoid soreness and body aches is to stretch after being outside and before going to bed.

“I think a lot of us when we get cold, we tend to crunch forward a little bit, and kind of shrug our shoulders and round our back forward,” she said. “That is a good mechanism just to try to stay warm, but, we also need to stretch in the opposite direction.”