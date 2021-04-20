Protecting plants for springtime

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s springtime snowfall and cold temperatures could negatively impact plants.

Staff at Peoria’s Sheridan Nursery said annuals and some taller vegetable plants will likely take heavy damage. If the freeze is deep and long enough, those plants could die.

If the plants aren’t already covered, they can be brought indoors or have a way to keep the dirt warm to keep them from freezing. Hardier plants like tree bushes and some early season vegetables, like cabbage or spinach, will most likely bounce back.

“May 10 of about 50 some years ago. I remember it. It got down to 25 [degrees] and it knocked all the leaves off the trees. It locked all the new growth on the evergreens and such, but they all recovered. They just looked terrible for a while. ” said Sheridan Nursery employee John Dixon.

Dixon said Mother’s Day is usually the last frost date in the midwest. Still, gardeners should be on alert for another potential frost.