Protesters asking for equal treatment of Black trans women, other minorities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Protesters taking to the streets of Peoria Sunday fighting for rights or marginalized groups in Peoria and the United States.

Sunday afternoon community members got together to protest the treatment of Black trans people in the country. Many say they are often victims of not just police violence, but also hate crimes.Their message is asking for acceptance of all minorities and marginalized groups.

The streets of Peoria Sunday were loud as many came together to stand up for Black trans rights at the Black Trans Lives Matter march. March organizer Ezra Collom said it’s about making their voices herd.

“We have been here, we’ve always been here, we just haven’t been seen,” Collom said.

Protesters said they are advocating for acceptance as many believe trans people are often misrepresented making them targets for violence and mistreatment. Collom said while many know the names of George Floyd and other victims of violence, trans people are not well represented.

“We’re not really covered by media and in the last five years over 100 trans people were murdered for trying to live,” Collom said.

Around 50 LGBTQ community members and allies started at Peoria city hall and continued marching in the streets of downtown. Morgan Mullen said she’s standing by her gay friends.

“I feel like it’s important to support those across the human race in general,” Mullen said.

Susan Howard said her son came out to her when he was 13-years-old and said she loves him for who he is.

“Everyone is an individual, not everyone is going to turn out the same,” Howard said.

Howard said it was hard for her son as a gay teen to feel accepted and wants other people to accept members of the LGBT+ community like her son for who they are.

“Sometimes you can just try to open your mind and talk to the person,” Howard said. “Some people are rejected and I think that’s horrific.”

The group is asking Peoria city leaders do what they can to decriminalize sex work, fund trans-inclusive health care and cease cash-bail systems.They say these systems are discriminatory and that many times Black trans women are desperate due to discrimination.

“We’re trying to make the most noise, be loud and proud and raise awareness,” Collom said.

According to those protesters 28 transgender people were murdered this year, marking the fifth consecutive year in a row over 20 trans people were murdered. They also said trans people, especially Black trans suffer from higher rates of suicide, depression and homelessness.

