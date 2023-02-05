PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of protestors gathered outside of the Peoria police department Sunday evening demanding change following the death of Tyre Nichols of Memphis and Samuel Vincent Richmond of Peoria

Nichols died last month after a beating by Memphis police, where six officers were fired and five charged with second-degree murder.

Richmond was shot and killed by Peoria police on Oct. 3, 2022. Peoria police responded to a shot spotter alert and a 911 call from a man saying Richmond was threatening suicide.

During a press conference, Peoria police chief Eric Echevarria said in that situation the officers’ safety was paramount.

“I’ll remind you of the clip that you saw of Mr. Richmond pointing a gun at my officers,” said Chief Echevarria.

The four officers involved in that incident were placed on paid leave while state police took over the investigation.

Sunday’s vigil organizer Rin Fuller compared the deaths of Tyre Nichols and Samuel Vincent Richmond calling for action.

“The comparison I see was only the cops not doing their jobs. We were fighting for not only Tyre, but specifically, Peoria victims too,” said Fuller.

Protesters are calling for community control meaning full access to investigations, the full authority on disciplinary measures, and control over the hiring and firing of all officers on the force.

Chief Echevarria released a statement regarding the protest of his officers.

“As the chief of police, we will always support the rights of our community members to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights,” said Chief Echevarria.