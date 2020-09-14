Protesters try to save two Peoria fire engines, want city leaders to reconsider cuts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria community members are letting their voices be heard after learning the fate of two local fire engines.

Last week, Peoria City Council approved a recommendation to close Engine 4 in District One and Engine 20 in District Five. Community members at a protest, Sunday afternoon, said this was a decision that didn’t sit well with them.

Jillian O’Dell said she organized the protest after seeing a petition online aiming to save Station 20.

“It’s just really scary to know that we won’t have a fire station nearby if we have any sort of emergency or fire that could happen,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell said after recently moving to the Dunlap area, she found the closest fire station to her was Station 20 and she was angry to find it could potentially be on the city’s chopping block.

“They are putting lives at risk by closing these two fire stations,” O’Dell said.

John Frame, another protester, said he didn’t understand the decision behind selecting Station 20.

“It seems crazy this is the only station in District 5, why are they closing that,” Frame said.

Lynn Martin is the wife of a local firefighter. She said she credits Station 20 for helping save the lives of her children.

“Both of these kiddos right here have required the assistance of the men and women that have been at Station 20 for medical emergencies,” Martin said. “They’ve been to our house to help us within minutes.”

O’Dell said these are precious minutes that may be extended if certain areas either lose fire engines or have to expand to other areas.

“Who has time to wait another five minutes or whatever that time will be for a fireman to arrive to save you,” O’Dell said.

David Weidner, a Peoria resident, said a quick response time from another fire station recently saved his son’s life after having a cardiac arrest.

“The fire department was there within minutes, took over CPR, used the AED on him and they brought him back,” Weidner said. “I shudder to think if we did not have a fire department and if there wasn’t such a quick response time.”

Some said they’ve written emails to city leaders asking them to reconsider the cuts and have even proposed other alternatives.

“Exercise more fiscal responsibility and pursue pension reform because that’s the biggest expense,” Frame said.

“If I know that my tax dollars are going to keep this fire station open, I’m okay with them going up,” Martin said.

O’Dell said she hopes Sunday’s protest will inspire city leaders to have a change of heart.

