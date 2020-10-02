Protests outside the Peoria County Courthouse end peacefully

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Protests ended peacefully at the Peoria County Courthouse this afternoon, but the group’s message didn’t stop there.

The group later moved to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

We reported nearly a month ago about these protesters speaking against RLI Insurance. The group believes the company is involved in a security breach that put immigrant information at risk.

They also believe a person was illegally detained by guards from Pinnacle Security during a more recent protest in Peoria.

A company spokesperson says the group was on private property and was warned that they were trespassing.

The State’s Attorneys office is not commenting.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected