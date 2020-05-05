Providing aid to immigrants in the community

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in Bloomington are coming together to help immigrants in town grab a bite to eat during the pandemic.

In a partnership between the Immigration Project, Not In Our Town and the West Bloomington Revitalization Project, volunteers have been providing boxed lunches for the past three weeks.

Leaders of the program say this time has been especially hard for immigrants as many have been laid off and are not eligible for federal or state funding.

“Whether you feel one way or the other about politics, these are people that are contributors,” said volunteer Mike Matejka. “Because many of them live in the shadows we wanted to ensure that they feel welcome, and we don’t want anyone to go hungry.”

Donations can be made to B-N Welcoming via the Mennonite Church of Normal (MCN) through Offering My Gifts . https://tinyurl.com/ycnlvw9x (Donations are not tax exempt.)

Checks made out to MCN with “BN Welcoming” in the memo line can be mailed to:

BN Welcoming

C/O Mennonite Church of Normal

805 S. Cottage Ave.

Normal, IL 61761