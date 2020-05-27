Providing meals to feed 2,000 families a week

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The USDA is partnering with the Midwest Food Bank to help underserved community members in Bloomington-Normal.

Through its Family Food Box Program, the USDA is purchasing $3 billion worth of fresh produce, dairy and meat, from farmers who have struggled to get their products to the shelves. Each week 3-5 semi loads full of the food will be given to the Midwest Food Bank and is expected to feed roughly 2,000 families each time.

Leaders of the program say the partnership is extremely beneficial, as it’s helping two groups of people who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.

“We all continue to hear stories about farmers having to waste their goods during this time,” said Tara Ingham, Executive Director of the Midwest Food Bank in Normal. “With this particular program, it’s ensuring that farmers are still staying in business, and can produce their products. Also, that producers have a means to continue to produce for the end supplier.”

Ingham says the program will run until the end of this year.

